Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 56,900 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Vicor worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1,605.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 24,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 118.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Vicor by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at $14,971,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.00. 3,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,410. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 1.12. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

