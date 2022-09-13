Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.98% of Stride worth $15,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stride by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Stride by 9.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.90 million. Stride had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

