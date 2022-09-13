Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,881,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 215,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,154,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,614,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.50.

In other news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,012 shares of company stock worth $29,770,262. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWAV stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,773. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.56 and a beta of 1.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $314.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.65.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

