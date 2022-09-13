Polar Capital Holdings Plc Boosts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2,114.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.79% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $71,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 211,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,025,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $105.19. 11,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average of $95.31. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 969.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

