Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 72,500 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $67,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.31. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $132.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 80.60%.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

