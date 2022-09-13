Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.13% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $101,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 30,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $745.95.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,044 shares of company stock valued at $32,114,573 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $7.05 on Tuesday, reaching $703.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $607.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $754.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.97 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

