Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $117.10 Million Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,181,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 490,669 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $117,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 63,094 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,195,439.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,252.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,195,439.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,252.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $443,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $18,172,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,104 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

CYTK stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.40. 13,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,797. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

