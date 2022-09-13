Polar Capital Holdings Plc Reduces Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,376,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 147,122 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises about 1.2% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 1.43% of Arch Capital Group worth $260,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 37,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,777. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

