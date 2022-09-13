Polar Capital Holdings Plc Reduces Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Alleghany comprises approximately 0.6% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 1.20% of Alleghany worth $137,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alleghany by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Stock Performance

Shares of Y stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $841.62. 1,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,513. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $585.10 and a 12 month high of $862.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $838.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $817.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.56.

About Alleghany

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $17.39 earnings per share.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.