Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 1,487,081 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,487,081 shares during the quarter. Zendesk accounts for about 0.7% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 1.01% of Zendesk worth $148,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk to $77.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $528,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $528,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,115,598. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.98. The company had a trading volume of 63,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,975. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.45. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

