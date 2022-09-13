Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 28,331 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,331 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.88% of Encompass Health worth $62,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 83.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Down 4.3 %

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EHC traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,056. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

