Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 516,134 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,282,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 516,134 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 0.8% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $178,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

ANET stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.08. The company had a trading volume of 35,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,121. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average of $114.74. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,229 shares of company stock valued at $29,995,331. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

