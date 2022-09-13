Polarity Investment Partners LP Has $380,000 Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Polarity Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,496 shares during the quarter. Sunrun makes up about 0.9% of Polarity Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Polarity Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUN. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,005,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,005,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,993 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,664 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.