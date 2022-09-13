Polarity Investment Partners LP Raises Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Polarity Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for 2.9% of Polarity Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Polarity Investment Partners LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in First Solar by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.74.

Insider Activity

First Solar Stock Performance

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,083,386 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.58. 102,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,206. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

