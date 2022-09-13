Politan Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Politan Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises 100.0% of Politan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Politan Capital Management LP owned 2.21% of Centene worth $1,087,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Centene by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Centene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in Centene by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.07. The company had a trading volume of 69,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,864. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $98.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Centene to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.89.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

