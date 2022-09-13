Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires 190,043 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 190,043 shares during the quarter. Twitter accounts for about 1.2% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $14,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $313,565,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $90,762,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.80. 319,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,374,359. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Insider Transactions at Twitter

In other news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,408,285 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

