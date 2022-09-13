Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires 418,827 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 710.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,827 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $13,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 18,402.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,794,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,067 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $36,043,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 624,541 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 1,046.87% and a net margin of 1.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

