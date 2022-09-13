Portolan Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares during the quarter. Crocs comprises 2.1% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Crocs worth $26,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 53.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX traded down $5.48 on Tuesday, hitting $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.99.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

