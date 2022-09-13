Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $33.02 Million Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 124.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,631 shares during the period. Bandwidth comprises approximately 2.6% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $33,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 839 shares of company stock valued at $16,479. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ BAND traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. 5,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,565. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $109.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.