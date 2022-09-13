Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $10.23 Million in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of F5 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $988,147. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.16. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $142.43 and a one year high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

