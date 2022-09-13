Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases 83,025 Shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,591,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,025 shares during the quarter. Charah Solutions comprises approximately 1.4% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Charah Solutions worth $17,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 110,470 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $14,416,000. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:CHRA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 2,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions ( NYSE:CHRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 219.29%. The company had revenue of $77.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.