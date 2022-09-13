Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 456,761 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sibanye Stillwater at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 3.8 %

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 138,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,417. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.3246 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

