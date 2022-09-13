Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 63,135 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,058. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average of $118.88. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.10%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

