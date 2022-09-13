Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 483,668 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 483,668 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Green Plains by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 44,526 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Green Plains by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period.

GPRE traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $44.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.62. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

