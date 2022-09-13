Portolan Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Leidos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 43.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,848. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average of $102.43. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

