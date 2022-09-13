Portolan Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,110,000. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 1.7% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Take-Two Interactive Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 383.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.97. 36,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,932. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.87 and a 200 day moving average of $131.52.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

