Potrero Capital Research LLC Grows Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 419.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,645 shares during the quarter. BigCommerce makes up 1.5% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.29% of BigCommerce worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,388.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,388.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,130 shares of company stock worth $4,509,546 over the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce Stock Down 6.9 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. 18,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,057. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.64. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

