Potrero Capital Research LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,741 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises about 5.7% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned 0.10% of Caesars Entertainment worth $16,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZR. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CZR stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.56. 82,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.49. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

