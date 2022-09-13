Potrero Capital Research LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the quarter. 1stdibs.Com makes up 0.7% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned 0.72% of 1stdibs.Com worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIBS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter worth $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 173.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter worth $89,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIBS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.68. 3,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,245. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.87.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $52,498.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 130,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIBS. JMP Securities cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

