PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. PPL has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PPL Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in PPL by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of PPL by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

