Prana Capital Management LP Acquires 4,058 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 66.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth $471,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Lennar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,645,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Lennar Trading Down 5.7 %

Lennar stock traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.99. 62,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.72. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

