Prana Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 585,727 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 585,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,247,000. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 2.7% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. 58,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,892. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

