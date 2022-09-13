Prana Capital Management LP Has $555,000 Stock Position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of NerdWallet worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRDS. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $377,000. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth $81,006,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in NerdWallet by 208.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC increased its position in NerdWallet by 8.3% during the first quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 220,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NerdWallet

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,143.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Trading Down 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NerdWallet stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,598. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $34.44.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

NerdWallet Profile

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

