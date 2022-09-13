Prana Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 257.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 621,889 shares during the period. Franklin Resources accounts for approximately 1.9% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Franklin Resources worth $24,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Insider Activity

Franklin Resources Stock Down 6.4 %

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,797,805 shares of company stock worth $58,743,252 and have sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 105,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

