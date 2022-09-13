Prana Capital Management LP Invests $1.39 Million in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,369,000 after acquiring an additional 968,459 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,313,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,418,000 after acquiring an additional 141,772 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

SEI Investments Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.11. 8,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average of $56.29. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

