Prana Capital Management LP Invests $2.25 Million in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 103.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

CNA stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.48. 6,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

