Prana Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essent Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Several brokerages recently commented on ESNT. StockNews.com raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Essent Group to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE ESNT traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $39.96. 5,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,863. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

