Prana Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 42,675 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,494,000 after acquiring an additional 175,413 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,141,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.30. 11,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.66.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

