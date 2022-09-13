Prana Capital Management LP Sells 38,719 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Prana Capital Management LP lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,719 shares during the period. State Street comprises approximately 3.9% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of State Street worth $49,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in State Street by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,022,000 after buying an additional 85,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in State Street by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,244,000 after buying an additional 222,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in State Street by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.87. 35,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,356. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

