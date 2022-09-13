Prentice Capital Management LP Invests $5.29 Million in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 681,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,000. Tilray accounts for 1.3% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Tilray at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 47,036 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its holdings in Tilray by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 53,990 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 69,344 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLRY. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,924,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,295,911.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.34. 282,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,347,992. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

