Prentice Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 616,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,000. American Eagle Outfitters comprises about 2.5% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prentice Capital Management LP owned 0.37% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $22,096,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 738.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,118,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 984,825 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 10,932 shares of company stock worth $127,655 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

NYSE AEO traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. 248,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,280,985. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

