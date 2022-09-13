Prentice Capital Management LP Sells 146,825 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Prentice Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,834 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 146,825 shares during the period. Tripadvisor accounts for 1.2% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 37,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,235. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

