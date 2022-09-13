Prentice Capital Management LP Takes $1.25 Million Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. GrowGeneration makes up approximately 0.3% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prentice Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of GrowGeneration at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 828.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 48.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 2,866.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration Price Performance

Shares of GRWG stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,362. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. The company had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.