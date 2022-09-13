Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SQFT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 2,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,909. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.42. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.

Institutional Trading of Presidio Property Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

