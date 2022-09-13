Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

SQFT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 2,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,909. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $20.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

