Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

