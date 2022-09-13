Primecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $969.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $969.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,135,566 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

