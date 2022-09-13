Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.67. The company had a trading volume of 23,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,354. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,975 shares of company stock worth $3,270,099. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.