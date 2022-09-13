Private Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PHO traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,422. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

