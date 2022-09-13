Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 22,121 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after buying an additional 1,776,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 854,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,724,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

